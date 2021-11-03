Left Menu

Ashok Leyland hands over first batch of Ultra Low Floor CNG BSVI buses to IndiGo

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:55 IST
Ashok Leyland hands over first batch of Ultra Low Floor CNG BSVI buses to IndiGo
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has handed over the first batch of 12 M Ultra Low Floor BS VI CNG buses to IndiGo airlines for operation at the New Delhi airport.

Ashok Leyland said 10 units of CNG tarmac coaches equipped with iGen6 BSVI technology with 216 hp 'H' Series engine would deliver improved safety, comfort and lower total cost of ownership, city-based Ashok Leyland said in a statement here.

''IndiGo has been our long-term valued customer and we are glad that we have delivered consistently to them on the performance of our vehicles'', Ashok Leyland, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Head, Sanjeev Kumar said.

These 12M Ultra Low Floor BS VI CNG buses with automatic transmission and full air suspension are a part of our expanding alternative fuels product range and has been developed by our in-house research and development team, he said.

''We will continue to roll out more such innovative products and solutions in line with market demand, which will help us in our journey to achieve our vision of being Top10 CV makers in the world'', Kumar said.

An IndiGo spokesperson said, ''Ashok Leyland has been our trusted partner for our domestic tarmac buses catering to our mobility needs.'' ''We are pleased to induct these CNG buses for our operations at the Delhi airport. This will further strengthen our relationship and we look forward to the continued performance, quality and service support delivered by Ashok Leyland'', the spokesperson said.

