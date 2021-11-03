Ash from erupting volcano forces Spanish islanders indoors
The eruption has alternately surged and ebbed since September 19.Local air quality is extremely unfavourable because of high levels of small particles in the air, emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government said in a statement late Tuesday. Most of the island is unaffected by the eruption.
- Country:
- Spain
Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma are telling people who live near an erupting volcano to stay indoors because of a heavy fall of ash that has forced the cancellation of flights and school classes.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, which is part of Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa, has been spewing lava, ash and gases for more than six weeks. The eruption has alternately surged and ebbed since September 19.
Local air quality is “extremely unfavourable” because of high levels of small particles in the air, emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government said in a statement late Tuesday. All flights to and from the island have been cancelled because of the falling ash, according to Spain's national airport authority.
Around 85,000 people live on La Palma. Most of the island is unaffected by the eruption.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the island
- Spain
- Africa
- Spanish
- Canary Islands
ALSO READ
Poison survivors leave Spain's Prado, ending protest
Poison survivors threaten suicide inside Spain's Prado
Survivors of 1980s poisoning occupy Spain's El Prado, threaten suicide
FACTBOX-Fake olive oil scandal that caused Spain's worst food poisoning epidemic in 1981
World News Roundup: EU warns Poland it will pay for challenging common law; Poison survivors leave Spain's Prado, ending protest and more