Centurion Law and SONIDEP confirmed as African Energy Week 2021 silver plus sponsors

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce that Centurion Law Group and Nigerien Petroleum Products Company SONIDEP have been confirmed as African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 silver plus sponsors. Representing the only silver plus sponsors at Africa's premier energy event, both Centurion and SONIDEP are not only considered key drivers of Africa's energy growth but major facilitators of AEW 2021's event success.

As a pan-African, pro-African legal firm, Centurion Law Group has considered one of the continent's top law groups focused on enhancing Africa's business and energy sectors. The legal conglomerate is not only a key facilitator of energy deals in every market across the continent but is an overall changemaker within Africa's energy sector. Specializing in cross-border business and energy law, Centurion has established corporations across 57 countries. Focused on ensuring Africa develops and capitalizes on its significant resources, with accelerated socio-economic growth a key objective, Centurion is committed to African people and African energy.

"Centurion Law Group has and continues to be a major player in Africa's energy sector. The legal conglomerate has been responsible for crafting transformative deals, creating long-term partnerships, and driving the continent into a new era of energy and economic success. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, and as a silver plus sponsor, Centurion will be critical in the facilitation of deals that will drive Africa's energy growth," stated Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

Meanwhile, SONIDEP, a parastatal corporation based in Niger, has also been confirmed as a silver plus sponsor, strengthening its commitment to Africa's energy progress. Responsible for the importation, transportation, storage, refining and marketing of petroleum products in Niger, SONIDEP has been a key driver of Niger's energy expansion.

At AEW 2021, the silver plus sponsor will share expertise and engage with African stakeholders on how to increase petroleum utilization and distribution in Africa. With a strong mandate to make energy poverty history in Niger, SONIDEP will be a critical participant at Africa's premier energy event.

"SONIDEP has been instrumental in expanding energy distribution in Niger, with the corporation operating retail stations across the nation. Representing one of two silver plus sponsors of AEW 2021 in Cape Town, SONIDEP will be a significant participant and facilitator of petroleum product dialogue, engaging with stakeholders and enhancing on existing downstream dialogue," continued Gerbasio.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC's annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

