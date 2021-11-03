Left Menu

NMDC Apr-Oct iron ore output jumps 43 pc to 21 MT

State-owned NMDC has recorded 43 per cent jump in its iron ore output to 21.04 million tonne MT during the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal year, according to an official statement. During the period, sales of the countrys largest iron ore miner also registered 43 per cent growth to 22.08 MT, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:30 IST
State-owned NMDC has recorded 43 per cent jump in its iron ore output to 21.04 million tonne (MT) during the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal year, according to an official statement. During the period, sales of the country's largest iron ore miner also registered 43 per cent growth to 22.08 MT, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement. In the same period of preceding 2020-21 financial year, NMDC produced 14.66 MT of iron ore, while sales stood at 15.43 MT. In October 2021, the company's output grew 37 per cent to 3.33 MT from 2.43 MT in the same month in 2020. The company's sales during the month were at 3.58 MT, higher 42 per cent from 2.52 MT in October last year. ''NMDC is continuously outperforming itself with production and sales figures. The monthly output is the highest ever in any October month since inception...on the back of strong domestic demand,'' the statement said. NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said, ''As India's largest iron ore producer, NMDC's performance is an indication of the prevailing positive market sentiment of the mining and manufacturing sector.'' NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore miner. Besides iron ore, it is involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite and gypsum.

