Atlas Holdings to buy printer RR Donnelley in $2.1 bln deal

Printing firm RR Donnelley & Sons Co said on Wednesday Atlas Holdings will buy the company in a deal worth about $2.1 billion, including debt.

This comes days after Chatham Asset Management, RR Donnelley's biggest investor with about 15% stake, raised its offer to buy the remaining shares of the printer for $9 to $9.50 per share.

