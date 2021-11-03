Atlas Holdings to buy printer RR Donnelley in $2.1 bln deal
Updated: 03-11-2021 16:36 IST
Printing firm RR Donnelley & Sons Co said on Wednesday Atlas Holdings will buy the company in a deal worth about $2.1 billion, including debt.
This comes days after Chatham Asset Management, RR Donnelley's biggest investor with about 15% stake, raised its offer to buy the remaining shares of the printer for $9 to $9.50 per share.
