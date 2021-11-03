C'garh: Trackman killed after being hit by superfast train in Raigarh

A trackman was killed and another injured after they were hit by a superfast train in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place at 11.45 am at Bhupdevpur railway yard on Mumbai-Howrah route when eight trackmen were engaged in maintenance work, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

As per the preliminary information, seeing a goods train coming on an adjacent line, the workers moved to the track on the other side but failed to notice that the Mumbai-Howrah AC Duronto Special Train was barreling down towards them.

Trackman Basant Rathiya (38) died on the spot while Punit Sahu (41) suffered injuries when the train hit them. Six others had a lucky escape, the GRP official said.

Sahu was shifted to a hospital in Raigarh for treatment. The GRP has registered a case and further probe is underway, the official added.

