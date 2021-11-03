Left Menu

RBI commits to integrate climate-related risks into fin stability monitoring activities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:07 IST
RBI commits to integrate climate-related risks into fin stability monitoring activities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RBI on Wednesday said it is committed to integrating climate-related risks into financial stability monitoring as well as exploring use of climate scenario exercises to identify vulnerabilities in the central bank-supervised entities.

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published its 'Statement of Commitment to Support Greening India's Financial System – NGFS', coinciding with the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The apex bank joined the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) as a Member on April 23, and aims to learn from as well as contribute to global efforts on green finance.

NGFS has reiterated its willingness to contribute to the global response required to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement, and, to that end, NGFS will expand and strengthen the collective efforts towards greening the financial system.

Against this backdrop, RBI, on Wednesday, also emphasised that it was committed to building awareness about climate-related risks among regulated financial institutions and spreading knowledge about issues relating to climate change and methods to deal with them accordingly.

In a statement, RBI said it broadly supports the NGFS declaration.

''We commend the co-ordination efforts of NGFS in defining, promoting, and contributing to the development of best practices in climate finance through sharing experiences and best practices for climate risk management in the financial sector,'' it said.

Specifically, RBI, keeping in view the national commitments, priorities and complexity of the country's financial system, is committed to integrating climate-related risks into financial stability monitoring, according to the statement.

Further, the central bank said it was committed to ''exploring how climate scenario exercises can be used to identify vulnerabilities in RBI supervised entities' balance sheets, business models and gaps in their capabilities for measuring and managing climate-related financial risks''.

Launched at the Paris One Planet Summit on December 12, 2017, NGFS is a group of central banks and supervisors willing to share best practices and contribute to the development of environment and climate risk management in the financial sector while mobilising mainstream finance to support the transition towards a sustainable economy.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021