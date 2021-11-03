Left Menu

Egypt government to begin move to new administrative capital in December

The new capital is designed as a high-tech "smart city" to accommodate 6.5 million residents and ease congestion in Cairo. The city will include a government district, a business district, vast parks and a diplomatic district.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:36 IST
Egypt government to begin move to new administrative capital in December

The Egyptian government will start the process in December of moving offices to a new administrative capital located east of Cairo, a spokesman for the presidency said on Wednesday in a statement.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi "directed the government to start the actual transfer to the government district in the New Administrative Capital starting in December for a trial period of 6 months," he said. The new capital is designed as a high-tech "smart city" to accommodate 6.5 million residents and ease congestion in Cairo. The city will include a government district, a business district, vast parks and a diplomatic district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021