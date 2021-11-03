Archana Joshi takes additional charge of GM, ECoR

Senior Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Archana Joshi has taken additional charge of General Manager of East Coast Railways (ECoR), an official statement said.

Joshi an IRTS officer of the 1985 batch is the General Manager of South Eastern Railway and has taken additional charge of GM of ECoR till the posting of regular general manager, it said.

The outgoing general manager of ECoR Vidya Bhushan, superannuated on October 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)