Left Menu

CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1.12 lakh cr to 91.30 lakh taxpayers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:50 IST
CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1.12 lakh cr to 91.30 lakh taxpayers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,12,400 crore to more than 91 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to November 1, the Income Tax Department said on Wednesday.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,12,489 crore to more than 91.30 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 1st November, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 33,548 crore have been issued in 89,53,923 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 78,942 crore have been issued in 1,75,692 cases,'' the Income Tax department tweeted.

The department said the amount includes 58.22 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 11,086.89 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021