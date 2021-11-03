Left Menu

PNB cuts benchmark lending rate to 6.50 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:00 IST
PNB cuts benchmark lending rate to 6.50 pc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Wednesday announced a cut in its benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points to 6.50 per cent.

The Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been changed from 6.55 per cent to 6.50 per cent with effect from November 8, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

With reduction in RLLR, all loans including home, car, education, personal loans would become cheaper. The bank had last cut its RLLR on September 17 from 6.80 per cent to 6.55 per cent.

