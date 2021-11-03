WHO grants emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
In a major development, the WHO on Wednesday said it has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.
This comes after the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory committee of WHO recommended EUL status for Covaxin.
''WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of COVID-19,'' the global health body said in a tweet.
Dr Poonam Khetarpal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South East Asia, in a tweet, said, ''Congratulations India for Emergency Use Listing of its indigenously produced COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.'' ''The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin,'' a source told PTI before the WHO announcement.
The TAG on October 26 had sought ''additional clarifications'' from the company for Covaxin to conduct a final ''risk-benefit assessment'' for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the G20 summit recently.
The TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.
Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.
