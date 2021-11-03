Left Menu

Tendulkar donates retinal cameras to district hospital in Assam

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:18 IST
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has once again come forward in support of people in the north-east by donating retinal cameras to the paediatric intensive care unit and neonatal intensive care unit at the Makunda Christian Leprosy and General Hospital in Karimnagar district of Assam.

Critical patients from the neighbouring states of Tripura and Mizoram also come here for treatment.

It is through his foundation, Tendulkar has offered to donate retinal cameras which can help diagnose 'retinopathy of pre-maturity', a preventable complication among pre-term neonates (new-born) which can cause blindness.

This will benefit the nearly 45 per cent pre-term deliveries and 50 per cent pre-term admissions in its NICU.

Presently, the nearest facility for ROP screening is available only in Guwahati, which is about 360 kilometres far and an overnight journey from Karimnagar. Dr. Shajin MD, Consultant Pediatrician, Makunda Hospital said,''We are thankful to the Sachin Tendulkar foundation for coming to our rescue in getting this device which will go a long way in helping a lot of premature babies, getting treated in our hospital from the rural communities.'' The iconic batter, who holds numerous records to his name, had earlier donated various medical equipment to the paediatric ward of the hospital.

