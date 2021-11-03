Delhi: Portion of road caves in near Tilak Bridge bus stand, traffic affected

A portion of a road near the Tilak Bridge bus stand caved in on Wednesday evening, disrupting traffic movement along the stretch, police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter and urged commuters to avoid the stretch.

''From Mandi House towards W Point, a portion of the road has caved in near Tilak Bridge Bus Stand. Please avoid this stretch,'' the Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

A senior traffic official said staffers have been deployed to ensure nobody falls into the pit formed after the cave-in and regulate traffic on the stretch during the festive rush.

Talking about the reasons behind the cave-in, the official said the sewage system in New Delhi district is very old and it needs a replacement.

''In many parts, the sewage system is leaking which further slowly starts weakening the structure. Ultimately, a small portion of the road starts caving in. Also, wherever construction work was carried out, authorities concerned have not taken care of the actual sewage system during the construction period,'' he added.

