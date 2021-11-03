Left Menu

Lupin launches generic Fenofibrate capsules in US

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched generic Fenofibrate capsules, used for the treatment of high cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood, in the US. The company has launched generic version of Antara Fenofibrate capsules, in the strengths of 30 mg and 90 mg in the US, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:28 IST
Lupin launches generic Fenofibrate capsules in US
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched generic Fenofibrate capsules, used for the treatment of high cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood, in the US. The company has launched generic version of Antara (Fenofibrate) capsules, in the strengths of 30 mg and 90 mg in the US, Lupin said in a regulatory filing. The product is a generic version of the Lupin Atlantis Holdings, S A Corporation's Antara capsules. According to IQVIA MAT September 2021 data, Fenofibrate capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 7 million in the US, Lupin said. ''Fenofibrate Capsules are indicated as adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, total cholesterol, triglycerides and apolipoprotein B , and to increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol in adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia,'' it added. Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at Rs 934.75 per scrip on BSE, up 0.44 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021