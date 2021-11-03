Jayshree Harak, aspiring to create a roadmap for an efficient laser market in India with the help of technology & startup space

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/SRV): In today's time, the world is evolving faster than ever with technology pervading into each aspect of life. And in an increasingly open-knowledge society, times are changing and so is the world's outlook towards India, as the world is looking to India as the next largest manufacturing hub across the Globe. Talking of Laser technology, it is one of the most cliche and promising technologies of the 21st century. It is used by a majority of the end-users operating in the country be it manufacturing, automotive, railways, aerospace, entertainment or health and cosmetic industry.

But what's challenging is that the market is yet to be structured. There is a lack of awareness, lack of expert consulting, unavailability of services, and also the industry has to rely on importing critical parts from China which therefore is a big gap and the biggest challenge for the Indian Laser Market. Thus, Jayshree Harak, ex-corporate professional turned Entrepreneur, who has also been an active member of the startup ecosystem as an Angel Investor & also an advisor to a couple of startups for Sales & Strategy point of view, is now determined to change the direction of how the laser industry is dealt in India and wants to fill in that big gap prevailing in our country in the benefit of current laser manufacturers in India.

Jayshree knows this journey will be challenging with a lot of uncertainties but wishes to use her corporate expertise & startup perspective to create a Solution to structure the laser market segment with the help of Technology! Sharing the rationale, Jayshree says, "Before taking the route of Entrepreneurship, I was working at Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd as the Head of Sales & Operations - India Market. Being a part of one of the biggest laser technology firms, I have acquired the skill in solving Larger problems of the larger organisations using Knowledge of Laser Technology.

During this process of exploring the industry, I realised that the Laser market with a size of 12 Billion Dollars globally has a lot of potentials and is projected to go through significant growth in the next 5 years up to 30 Billion Dollars or more with a CAGR of 12%. But India still holds a backseat when it comes to organised structure of the laser market & awareness about the applications & technology. Hence I pursued entrepreneurship, to build a company that will create a very good impact on the Indian Manufacturing Segment!"

Further adding, "Also during Covid, the supply chain got disrupted in India because of sourcing from a particular geography. Also having had an opportunity to work at Senior levels in Specifically Manufacturing segments through my Career with Atlas Copco, Famic Tech & Raycus in Sales & Strategy for new Markets, all these factors & experience became the hitting point when I decided to resign from my corporate life and take the path of Entrepreneurship in order to come up with something influential so as to provide solutions to the existing challenges and serve the growing Indian Laser Industry by helping the market in the field of Lasers and its applications." Jayshree Harak also points out that now the time has clearly come to place our bets on smart manufacturing to reduce our dependence on parts imports & have the best supply chain to enhance the use of Lasers in India. We should have the sourcing largely to happen within India as that is what is in the interest of the country and its people.

"The laser and its components industry in India are shining examples of 'Atma-Nirbharta' (self-reliance) and we should continue on our efforts towards 'deep localisation'; localisation always leads to better cost structures, as well as more innovations." says Jayshree. Taking the opinions from Pioneers of Laser Industry for the way ahead, Goshal Shah, Managing Director, Suresh Indu Lasers (SIL) says, "The laser market is red hot, both literally and figuratively. As Photonics plays a major role and drives the world economy in all sectors, need of the hour is that as an industry, we need to go the extra mile to have inclusive growth and should incorporate smart manufacturing and low-cost methodologies because these factors would only help us leapfrog from where we are to where we want to be."

[Suresh Indu Lasers (SIL) is a Leader in laser technology in India, with 31 years of vast experience. Since 1990 they have been manufacturing all kinds of laser machines- Optics, Electro-Optics & Opto - Mechanical equipment, etc for its customers.] According to Onkar Singh, Sales Director, Indishine says, "Industrial lasers have evolved over the last decade to become indispensable for the industry. Today lasers are imperative for efficient manufacturing and at the same time significantly contribute toward global Co2 savings. The future for industrial lasers is going to be exciting with new advancements as the laser industry is bound to change and adapt new means to do business like no other industries after the global pandemic."

[NDISHINE provides one-stop-solution for Fiber laser machines and components. They offer OEM industrial Fiber laser machines and components for laser marking, laser welding and laser cutting applications. They partner with the leading component manufacturers across the globe to bring the best technology to support your manufacturing process.] Further adding on Rupesh Thole (Jain), Founder & Managing Director at EtchON Marks Control says, "In today's scenario if we look at the statistics, India has 5% share of the more than $12 billion in global laser market, which is expected to cross $30 billion in the upcoming 5 years, keeping in view the future requirement where India will be the main contributor of the growth. Looking towards this as an opportunity, if we get support and necessary resources here in India then there will be no limitations for the growth rate of India on a global platform."

[EtchON Marks Control is a high tech industry dominantly working in the manufacturing of laser machines for the past 10 years and has played a dominant contribution in the growth of India's graph on the world's platform] Hence in order to bridge the gap prevailing in the laser industry globally, starting with India, Jayshree will soon be coming up with a solution to cater to this segment in a better way with her expertise in lasers and startups. Her vision is to make it her mission to make India Laser & Technology ready and also create awareness amongst industrial giants and people.

