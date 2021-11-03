HealthHelp and Covera Health Announce Strategic Partnership

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & London, United Kingdom & New York, United States - Bus HealthHelp, a WNS company and leading specialty benefits management company independent of health plan ownership, and Covera Health, an industry leader in healthcare quality analytics, today announced a new strategic partnership. The agreement will extend the value of HealthHelp’s Diagnostic Imaging program through the integration of Covera’s national Centers of Excellence (CoE) program, increasing access to high-quality radiological care and improved outcomes for health plan members.

The HealthHelp Diagnostic Imaging program is a consultative process that uses evidence-based guidelines to directly help healthcare providers facilitate the most appropriate tests and procedures for health plan members. HealthHelp’s collaborative approach combines a patented technology platform and advanced data analytics with panels of academically affiliated specialists throughout the country to ensure that every patient has access to the latest science and the most up-to-date form of care.

Covera Health’s CoE program identifies high-quality radiology providers in every community in the US and matches patients with those providers for their specific condition. To create a seamless experience for physicians and members, the Covera program will be directly integrated into HealthHelp’s existing referral and network workflows; no added steps will be necessary for physicians or members.

“HealthHelp was founded under the guiding principles of improving outcomes through evidence-based medicine,” said KarienaGreiten, CEO, HealthHelp. “Our Diagnostic Imaging program was launched in 1999 with the explicit goal of improving patient safety and reducing unnecessary radiation exposure by determining the most medically appropriate tests for each individual. By incorporating Covera’sCoE program, HealthHelp has added a new dimension of data-driven patient engagement that delivers superior quality and outcomes by directing patients to high-quality radiology providers in their community once the study has been approved.” “We’re incredibly excited by this partnership, which allows us to substantially expand the reach of our CoE program to HealthHelp’s member lives, elevating the impact we’re able to have on care quality and outcomes across the nation,” said Ron Vianu, CEO of Covera Health. “The ability to deploy our CoE solution through HealthHelp’s Diagnostic Imaging program is critical to our mission of working closely with all key stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem to drive better patient care at scale.” This novel partnership will leverage Covera’s Center of Excellence program to enhance the HealthHelp Diagnostic Imaging program—leading to better quality and safety, improved outcomes for patients, and reduction in healthcare costs due to inappropriate care from misdiagnoses.

About Covera Health Covera Health, the leading healthcare quality analytics company, serves providers, employers and health plans – and their millions of patients – with its quality platform. Its analytics and quality insights reduce the prevalence and impact of misdiagnoses, a leading cause of inappropriate care, poor patient outcomes and unnecessary medical expense. Covera’s first product, the Radiology Centers of Excellence program, is available across the US. For more information, visit www.coverahealth.com.

About HealthHelp HealthHelp, a WNS Company, is a leader in specialty benefits management. HealthHelp generates significant savings and return on investment for health care payers by enhancing physician knowledge, improving the quality of care, and reducing unnecessary radiation exposure. Each of its programs addresses a different aspect of radiology, cardiology, oncology, musculoskeletal, and sleep care. The clients of Houston-based HealthHelp administer local, statewide, and national health care plans across the country. For more information about HealthHelp’s programs, visit www.healthhelp.com.

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2021, WNS had 49,511 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)