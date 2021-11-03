Sixth Sense Ventures invests $7 mn in Dogsee Chew

Pet food brand Dogsee Chew on Wednesday said it has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 52.1 crore) in pre-Series A round from Sixth Sense Ventures. This investment will help Dogsee Chew expand its footprint in India and other developed markets and further accelerate new product development and manufacturing, a statement said.

Dogsee Chew has over 30 SKUs and a sales volume of over 100 tonnes per month, it added.

Founded by husband-wife duo Bhupendra Khanal and Sneh Sharma, the Bengaluru-based company produces vegetarian hard cheese dog chews. The company has a distribution network across Bengaluru, NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and Kolkata. It has manufacturing and R&D setups in Bengaluru, and a team of over 100 employees spread across India, Japan and the UK. The brand is currently present in more than 5,000 retail stores across 30 countries and is present in three of the world's top 20 retail chains. It also employs about 10,000 farmers.

“Globally, pet food is much larger than most FMCG categories like oral care and baby foods. The Indian pet food market is at a nascent stage as compared to global markets, with a potential to be 10x of its current size.

“Dogsee has picked a clear white space with its natural (veg) chews and pet treats as a natural replacement for hide-based chews,'' Sixth Sense Ventures CEO Nikhil Vora said.

Dogsee Chew co-founder Bhupendra Khanal said the company looks forward to leveraging its expertise in the consumer space as it works to better the quality of life for pets. ''Pet Parents are looking for healthy food and treat options and we are committed to delivering it with our rich expertise and research-oriented approach,” Khanal said.

Dogsee Chew co-founder Sneh Sharma said the pet food industry presents a huge potential in India with pet parents increasingly looking for healthy and organic dietary options. ''We believe that increased awareness about healthy options will only help grow the category. This investment from Sixth Sense is a validation of our work so far and we are looking to expand and grow exponentially in the years to come,'' Sharma added.

It is estimated that the global pet treats market is expected to be worth USD 75 billion by 2027 and dog treats alone will account for USD 60 billion of the market, growing at a CAGR of about 20 per cent over the period 2020-2027, according to a Research and Markets report.

