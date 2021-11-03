Left Menu

SJS Enterprises IPO subscribed 1.59 times

The initial public offer of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday. SJS Enterprises had on Friday raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors. SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:48 IST
SJS Enterprises IPO subscribed 1.59 times
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday. The Rs 800-crore IPO received bids for 1,67,97,537 shares against 1,05,46,140 shares on offer, according to the NSE data. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.42 times subscription, while that for non institutional investors 2.32 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 1.38 times. SJS Enterprises had on Friday raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors. The issue had a price band of Rs 531-542 a share. SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country. It is a ''design-to-delivery'' aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries. Axis Capital Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021