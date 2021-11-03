Infosys partners with Shell to market Shell Inventory Optimizer solution

IT services major Infosys on Wednesday announced strategic collaboration with Shell Global Solutions International BV (Shell) as the commercialisation partner of the 'Shell Inventory Optimizer' solution.

Through this collaboration, Shell and Infosys will launch 'Shell Inventory Optimizer' as the first product offered to its energy customers, a statement said.

The solution leverages artificial intelligence (AI) that enables companies to optimise warehouse inventory levels based on historical consumption, it added.

By improving demand planning, this solution reduces the time and labour required to complete maintenance operations and brings down the cost of operation.

This collaboration will further strengthen the long-standing relationship that has existed between the two companies since 2000s.

“The Shell Inventory Optimizer was one of our earliest global digital products and has delivered millions of dollars in benefits for Shell, helping us to safeguard operations through inventory rightsizing,” Shell Vice President Computational Science and Digital Innovation Dan Jeavons said.

The collaboration enables Shell to accelerate the development of this product and develop new and innovative features, he added. “The Shell Inventory Optimizer product will not only enable our clients to leverage emerging technologies in order to get deeper insights on their assets, but will also help them progress on their journey to become carbon neutral by bringing in operational efficiency by reducing wastage of raw materials,'' Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP and Segment Head - services, utilities, resources, energy at Infosys, said.

