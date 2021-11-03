Left Menu

Gujarat PSU wins trademark rights for the word 'Sardar'

The Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited GSFC had filed a trademark suit against Indian Agro Chemicals, seeking to restrain the Ahmedabad-based company from infringing upon its trademark by using the label Sardar Seven Star on one of its products.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:38 IST
Gujarat PSU wins trademark rights for the word 'Sardar'
  • Country:
  • India

A public sector unit in Gujarat has won trademark rights for the word ''Sardar'', used for iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, against a private company that has agreed not to use it or any other deceptively similar label for its products. The Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (GSFC) had filed a trademark suit against Indian Agro Chemicals, seeking to restrain the Ahmedabad-based company from infringing upon its trademark by using the label ''Sardar Seven Star'' on one of its products. The special judge of a commercial court in Ahmedabad recently disposed of the petition, after accepting the undertaking by the private company that it had replaced the word ''Sardar'' with ''Sarkar,'' and ''Seven Star'' with ''7 Stars''. The company had further stated it had even stopped using the word ''Sarkar'', to avoid further dispute.

''The defendant shall not adopt or use the word 'Sarkar' and/or any mark or name which may be identical with or deceptively similar to the plaintiff's trademark 'Sardar' in respect of Hi-Zinc Mix Micronutrient Fertiliser or any other type of fertiliser or for any goods for which the plaintiff's trademark 'Sardar' is used or registered as a label or word,'' the court said.

As per the court's order, the GSFC claimed to be the registered proprietor of the well-known trademark ''Sardar'', and it is entitled to be the sole and lawful user of the same in fertilisers and chemical products used in industry, science, agriculture, horticulture, forestry, manures, etc.

The court directed to draw consent decree as per the undertaking given by the defendant and compromise arrived at between the parties and disposed of the plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021