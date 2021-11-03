U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa to travel to Ethiopia on Nov. 4-5 - State Dept

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Ethiopia on Thursday for a two-day trip, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, as Washington remained increasingly troubled by the expansion of the conflict in the country.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa.

