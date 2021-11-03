Left Menu

Century Ply aims Rs 5,000 crore revenue by FY26

We are expanding our capacities to boost our sales and attain the revenue goal which we are confident to achieve, Century chairman and managing director Sajjan Bhajanka told PTI.The company for the second quarter ended September 21 had posted a rise of 55 per cent in standalone revenue over corresponding period to Rs 808 crore while net profit was up by 100 per cent to 103 crore.The capex line is Rs 850 crore in MDF boards, Rs 160 crore for plyboards, laminates Rs 150 crore and particle board Rs 70 crore spread across various manufacturing facilities of the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:54 IST
Country’s leading plyboard maker Century Plyboards India on Wednesday said it aims Rs 5,000 crore topline by FY’26 targeting a growth of 19 per cent.

The plyboard major is implementing Rs 1,230 crore capex to help attain the topline goal.

''We have set a target for Rs 5,000 crore revenue by FY’26 from the company's revenue of around Rs 2,100 crore in 2020-21. We are expanding our capacities to boost our sales and attain the revenue goal which we are confident to achieve,'' Century chairman and managing director Sajjan Bhajanka told PTI.

The company for the second quarter ended September 21 had posted a rise of 55 per cent in standalone revenue over corresponding period to Rs 808 crore while net profit was up by 100 per cent to 103 crore.

The capex line is Rs 850 crore in MDF boards, Rs 160 crore for plyboards, laminates Rs 150 crore and particle board Rs 70 crore spread across various manufacturing facilities of the country. Bhajanka said the company intends to invest most of the capex for capacity augmentation from internal accruals.

