Left Menu

Uflex Q2 profit down 23 pc to Rs 171 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:33 IST
Uflex Q2 profit down 23 pc to Rs 171 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Packaging materials and solution company Uflex Ltd on Wednesday reported 22.95 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 171.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 222 crore in the year-ago period, Uflex said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operation was up 35.82 per cent to Rs 3,027.31 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,228.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,821.47 crore as against Rs 1,934.85 crore.

Revenue from 'Flexible Packaging Activities' was up 36.14 per cent to Rs 2,944.45 crore as against Rs 2,162.67 crore.

Engineering Activities was up at Rs 98.33 crore as against Rs 81.67 crore.

Shares of Uflex Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 572.25 apiece on BSE, down 1.19 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021