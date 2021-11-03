Uflex Q2 profit down 23 pc to Rs 171 cr

Packaging materials and solution company Uflex Ltd on Wednesday reported 22.95 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 171.05 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 222 crore in the year-ago period, Uflex said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operation was up 35.82 per cent to Rs 3,027.31 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,228.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,821.47 crore as against Rs 1,934.85 crore.

Revenue from 'Flexible Packaging Activities' was up 36.14 per cent to Rs 2,944.45 crore as against Rs 2,162.67 crore.

Engineering Activities was up at Rs 98.33 crore as against Rs 81.67 crore.

Shares of Uflex Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 572.25 apiece on BSE, down 1.19 per cent from the previous close.

