World Economic Forum postpones China event due to COVID-19
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:55 IST
The World Economic Forum said on Wednesday that it is postponing its event planned for later this month in the Chinese city of Tianjin due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the country, where new locally transmitted cases hit a near three-month high.
"Regretfully, due to the circumstances around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recent cases in major cities and provinces in China, the Annual Meeting of the New Champions will be rescheduled," the WEF said in an email to participants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
