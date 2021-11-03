Saudi approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for age group 5-11
03-11-2021
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.
The authority added in a statement its decision was "based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements".
