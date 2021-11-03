Committed to help shape India's digital talent landscape: Huawei India CEO

Chinese telecom gear company Huawei on Wednesday said that it is committed to helping shape India's digital talent landscape and continue to work with the larger ecosystem to drive future digital initiatives.

The company signed an agreement with Asean Foundation to bridge the digital talent gap in Asia Pacific at its Digital Talent Summit 2021. ''As a global ICT leader, Huawei over its 20-year presence in India has been committed to helping shape the country's digital talent landscape, focusing on building basic education infrastructure, driving skilling programs, and leveraging global training competitions to build a future-ready talent,'' Huawei India CEO David Li said in a statement announcing collaboration with Asean Foundation. He said that Huawei has been conducting several learning initiatives including its global flagship ICT training programme the 'Seeds for the Future', which has facilitated Indian students from prestigious engineering institutes to join global compatriots in gaining valuable hands-on knowledge on futuristic technologies.

The company claims to have over 30,000 Huawei certified ICT professionals India and supported the digital infrastructure of more than 100 schools benefitting 50,000 students. ''Aiming to equip the underprivileged rural youth in joining India's ICT economy, the Huawei Telecom Skill Development Center launched in 2019 has since trained 500 youth in industry-related skills. We are proud of our legacy and work in India and are committed to continuing working with the larger ecosystem to drive future digital initiatives,'' Li said.

