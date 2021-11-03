Left Menu

Substantial increase in freight, revenue during Apr-Oct 2021: Southern Railway

Revenue thus generated was Rs 86.7 crore during the period in which 9.39 lakh tonne was loaded in 322 rakes, the release added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 21:53 IST
Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI): Southern Railway on Wednesday said it witnessed a substantial increase in freight-handling and reported a Rs 1,516.95-crore revenue during April-October 2021.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Railway endeavoured to keep the supply chain intact and registered a steady growth in both freight-handling and revenue generation, a press release said here.

The Southern Railway handled 16.682-million tonne of freight during the period against 14.796 million tonne clocked during the same period last year, up by 12.74 per cemnt. The railway said the revenue grew to Rs 1,516.95 crore from Rs 1,199.50 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year, up by 26.4 per cent.

The freight comprised iron and steel, raw material for steel plants, coal, cement, fertilizer, petroleum products and containers. Revenue thus generated was Rs 86.7 crore during the period in which 9.39 lakh tonne was loaded in 322 rakes, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

