42 firms selected under PLI scheme for white goods

The government on Wednesday said 42 firms, including Daikin, Panasonic, Syska and Havells, with committed investment of Rs 4,614 crore have been provisionally selected as beneficiaries under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the white goods sector.

A total of 52 companies had filed applications with committed investment of Rs 5,858 crore under the scheme.

The scheme will be implemented over a seven-year period from 2021-22 to 2028-29 and has an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore, which was approved by the Cabinet.

''Total 52 companies filed their application with committed investment of Rs 5,858 crore under the PLI scheme.

''After evaluation of all the applications, 42 applicants with committed investment of Rs 4,614 crore have been provisionally selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme,'' the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

The selected applicants include 26 for air conditioner manufacturing with committed investments of Rs 3,898 crore and 16 for LED Lights with committed investments of Rs 716 crore.

Six applicants proposing FDI from countries sharing land border with India have been advised to submit their applications for approval, it added.

Further, four applicants have been referred to the Committee of Experts (CoE) for examination.

It added that the approved investments of Rs 4,614 crore are likely to generate net incremental production of around Rs 81,254 crore and direct employment for about 44,000 people.

''The investments in Air Conditioners will lead to manufacturing components across the complete value chain including components which are not manufactured in India with sufficient quantity,'' it said.

At present, there is insignificant manufacturing of certain high value components of ACs like compressors, copper tubing and aluminium stock for foils.

Many other components like control assemblies for indoor units (IDU) or outdoor units (ODU), display units, brushless direct current motors and valves are not manufactured in enough quantity.

''All these components will now be manufactured in India in significant quantities. Similarly, LED Chip packaging, LED Drivers, LED Engines, LED Light Management Systems, PCBs including metal clad PCBs and Wire wound inductors etc. will be manufactured in India in high quantities,'' it said.

Applicants provisionally selected include Daikin Airconditioning India (with committed investment of Rs 538.7 crore), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (Rs 460.18 crore), PG Technoplast (Rs 321 crore), Hindalco Industries (Rs 539 crore), Mettube India (Rs 300.21 crore), and Blue Star Climatech (Rs 156 crore).

The list also includes Havells India (Rs 112.71 crore), Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (Rs 100.67 crore), Voltas (Rs 100 crore), IFB Industries (Rs 57 crore), Dixon Devices (Rs 51 crore), Panasonic India (Rs 50 crore), Syska LED Lights (Rs 150 crore) and Haier Appliances (India) Pvt Ltd (Rs 183.55 crore).

