COVID-19 deaths and infections have declined across the Americas for the eighth consecutive week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said, adding that a very high percentage of hospitalized cases now were unvaccinated people. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Several Russian regions said they could impose additional restrictions or extend a workplace shutdown to fight a surge in cases that has already prompted Moscow to re-impose a partial lockdown nationwide. * Christmas may be difficult as the pandemic is not over, England's deputy chief medical officer said, urging people to behave with caution and come forward for booster shots.

* Slovakia reported 5,361 new COVID-19 cases through standard PCR testing, its second-highest daily tally since the pandemic started, while daily cases in the Czech Republic neared 10,000 for the first time since March. * Several hundred people blocked traffic in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to protest against restrictions and mandatory vaccinations, which the government has introduced to curb new infections.

AMERICAS * The United States began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness.

* The major Canadian province of Ontario said it was expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to those over 70 as well as health care workers and essential care givers. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The World Economic Forum said it was postponing its event planned for later this month in the Chinese city of Tianjin due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the country, where new locally transmitted cases hit a near three-month high. * Hong Kong will roll out booster doses of vaccines from next week as authorities ramp up efforts to convince Beijing to allow cross-border travel to mainland China.

* Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine has been granted an extension of shelf life for up to 12 months from the date of manufacture by India's drug regulator. * South Korea said it would ramp up testing at schools after a sharp rise of infections among children, weeks ahead of a plan to fully reopen schools nationwide.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has given its approval to use Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.

* West and Central Africa could see a rise in HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths in a few years due to disruptions in health services because of the pandemic, the executive director of the U.N. AIDS agency said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine had a good safety profile and induced strong immune responses especially in people who had already encountered COVID-19, according to the results of phase I and II trials. * The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted approval for Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's home-grown vaccine for emergency use listing, paving the way for it to be accepted as a valid vaccine in many poor countries.

* As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World shares traded at record-high levels on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury and euro zone government bond yields ticked down as investors anticipated that the United States would start cutting pandemic-era monetary stimulus. * Ireland's unemployment rate, including people receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefits, fell to 7.9% in October from a revised 8.9% in September, the Central Statistics Office said.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Federico Maccioni; Edited by Toby Chopra and Gareth Jones)

