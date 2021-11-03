US STOCKS-Wall St moves up after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'
The benchmark S&P 500 advanced into positive territory after the U.S. central bank announced plans to begin tapering its bond purchases, a decision that investors had widely been anticipating. The Fed also held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. stocks moved modestly higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022. The benchmark S&P 500 advanced into positive territory after the U.S. central bank announced plans to begin tapering its bond purchases, a decision that investors had widely been anticipating.
The Fed also held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates. In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.13 points, or 0.2%, to 35,979.5, the S&P 500 gained 4.42 points, or 0.10%, to 4,635.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.77 points, or 0.34%, to 15,702.37. (Additional eporting by Devik Jain and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Federal Reserve
- Bengaluru