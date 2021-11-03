Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St moves up after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'

The benchmark S&P 500 advanced into positive territory after the U.S. central bank announced plans to begin tapering its bond purchases, a decision that investors had widely been anticipating. The Fed also held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:49 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St moves up after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stocks moved modestly higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022. The benchmark S&P 500 advanced into positive territory after the U.S. central bank announced plans to begin tapering its bond purchases, a decision that investors had widely been anticipating.

The Fed also held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates. In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.13 points, or 0.2%, to 35,979.5, the S&P 500 gained 4.42 points, or 0.10%, to 4,635.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.77 points, or 0.34%, to 15,702.37. (Additional eporting by Devik Jain and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021