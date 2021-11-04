Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'

“I don’t think that there’s anything unique in the statement other than the fact they’re trying to buy themselves time by saying both the inflation and supply chain disruptions are temporary, and that’s the bottom line," said Joseph LaVorgna, Americas chief economist at Natixis. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.71-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 00:22 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stocks moved modestly higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022.

The benchmark S&P 500 advanced into positive territory after the U.S. central bank announced plans to begin tapering its bond purchases, a decision that investors had widely been anticipating as the Fed pulls back on its monetary support with the economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. "The Fed did not rock the boat on this one," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial. "It was fairly well-telegraphed what the Fed might do and they did what most people expected."

In afternoon trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.9 points, or 0.14%, to 36,001.73, the S&P 500 gained 6.92 points, or 0.15%, to 4,637.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 64.73 points, or 0.41%, to 15,714.33. Among S&P 500 sectors, materials and consumer discretionary led the way, rising about 0.8% apiece. Utilities lagged, falling 0.8%.

The Fed also held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates. "I don't think that there's anything unique in the statement other than the fact they're trying to buy themselves time by saying both the inflation and supply chain disruptions are temporary, and that's the bottom line," said Joseph LaVorgna, Americas chief economist at Natixis.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.71-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 48 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 197 new highs and 38 new lows. (Additional reporting by Stephen Culp and Herbert Lash in New York, Devik Jain and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021