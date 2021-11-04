After Centre cuts excise duty, Karnataka slashes petrol and diesel prices by additional Rs 7 a litre

Left Menu

After the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, the Karnataka government announced slashing their prices by an additional Rs 7 per litre.In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka.He also welcomed the central governments decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre.Our PM Shri narendramodi ji has given the nation a wonderful Deepawali gift by reducing the burden of fuel prices.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 00:58 IST
After the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, the Karnataka government announced slashing their prices by an additional Rs 7 per litre.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka.

He also welcomed the central government's decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre.

''Our PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given the nation a wonderful Deepawali gift by reducing the burden of fuel prices. To add to this festive spirit, Karnataka Government too will reduce Rs 7 on both petrol and diesel prices from tomorrow evening. ''Even though, it will mean a loss of Rs 2100 crore to our exchequer, it will bring down the prices for our citizens to 95.90 & 81.50 (Approx.) for Petrol and Diesel respectively. Wishing all a very #HappyDeepavali with this good news once again,'' the chief minister tweeted.

