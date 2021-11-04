Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St posts gains after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'

In a press conference after the Fed's statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it is possible the U.S. job market may have improved enough by the middle of next year to be considered at "maximum employment," a key hurdle to clear for the central bank to consider increasing interest rates. Better-than-expected third-quarter earnings also have helped lift sentiment for equities.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 01:33 IST
  United States
  • United States

U.S. stocks gained on Wednesday, with major indexes hitting record highs, as the Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, an announcement that investors had been expecting.

The benchmark S&P 500 advanced into positive territory and ended solidly higher after the U.S. central bank announced plans to begin tapering its bond purchases. Investors had widely anticipated the decision as the Fed pulls back on its monetary support with the economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. "The Fed did not rock the boat on this one," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial. "It was fairly well-telegraphed what the Fed might do and they did what most people expected."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 29.99 points, or 0.65%, to end at 4,660.64 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 161.98 points, or 1.02%, to 15,809.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.64 points, or 0.29%, to 36,158.27. Of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, materials and consumer discretionary were among the top gainers.

The central bank's easy money policies have been a significant support for markets, with the S&P 500 more than doubling since its March 2020 low at the onset of the pandemic. The Fed also held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.

"I don't think that there's anything unique in the statement other than the fact they're trying to buy themselves time by saying both the inflation and supply chain disruptions are temporary, and that's the bottom line," said Joseph LaVorgna, Americas chief economist at Natixis. In a press conference after the Fed's statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it is possible the U.S. job market may have improved enough by the middle of next year to be considered at "maximum employment," a key hurdle to clear for the central bank to consider increasing interest rates.

Better-than-expected third-quarter earnings also have helped lift sentiment for equities. With about 360 companies having reported, S&P 500 earnings are expected to have climbed 40.4% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES. In company news, CVS Health shares rose after the company said its adjusted profit target for 2022 should largely meet Wall Street estimates, as it expects volatile medical costs in its health insurance unit to stabilize.

Activision Blizzard Inc tumbled after the videogame publisher delayed the launch of two much-awaited titles. (Additional reporting by Stephen Culp and Herbert Lash in New York, Devik Jain and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

