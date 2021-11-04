China stocks rise on consumer staples boost; Hong Kong gains
China stocks rose on Thursday as consumer staples jumped, a day after the government advised people to stock up on essential groceries for the winter and as some food companies hiked prices.
China stocks rose on Thursday as consumer staples jumped, a day after the government advised people to stock up on essential groceries for the winter and as some food companies hiked prices. The CSI300 index rose 0.9% to 4,863.67 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,521.07 points.
The Hang Seng index added 0.3% to 25,092.23 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was up 0.5%, at 8,904.66. ** Consumer staples gained nearly 3%, with liquor makers surging 3.5%.
** Shoppers in China stocked up on cabbage, rice and flour for the winter on Wednesday, after the government urged people to keep stores of basic goods in case of emergencies. ** Several Chinese food companies have increased the prices of their products since last month due to rising raw material and transportation costs.
** Ping An Securities said the increase in prices can lift companies' profit margins, boosting share prices to some extent. ** The new energy sub-index went up 2.5%, while the automobiles sub-index jumped 3.7%
** Coal miners dropped 2.2%. ** China's daily coal output is close to a record high this year amid a raft of measures to ramp up production, according to the state planner.
** Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares tracked Wall Street gains after U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled plans to taper its pandemic-era stimulus. ** Tech firms gained 1%, lifting the city's Hang Seng Index.
** BYD Co Ltd jumped 6.5% and was the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after data showed its total sales volume of new energy vehicles from January to October surged 212% year on year. ** Healthcare companies lost 2.1%.
** Chinese property developer Kaisa Group plunged 11.8% to an all-time low as poor October sales heightened worries about a liquidity crunch at the debt-strapped firm.
