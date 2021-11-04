Left Menu

China stocks rise on consumer staples boost; Hong Kong gains

China stocks rose on Thursday as consumer staples jumped, a day after the government advised people to stock up on essential groceries for the winter and as some food companies hiked prices.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-11-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 10:22 IST
China stocks rise on consumer staples boost; Hong Kong gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rose on Thursday as consumer staples jumped, a day after the government advised people to stock up on essential groceries for the winter and as some food companies hiked prices. The CSI300 index rose 0.9% to 4,863.67 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,521.07 points.

The Hang Seng index added 0.3% to 25,092.23 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was up 0.5%, at 8,904.66. ** Consumer staples gained nearly 3%, with liquor makers surging 3.5%.

** Shoppers in China stocked up on cabbage, rice and flour for the winter on Wednesday, after the government urged people to keep stores of basic goods in case of emergencies. ** Several Chinese food companies have increased the prices of their products since last month due to rising raw material and transportation costs.

** Ping An Securities said the increase in prices can lift companies' profit margins, boosting share prices to some extent. ** The new energy sub-index went up 2.5%, while the automobiles sub-index jumped 3.7%

** Coal miners dropped 2.2%. ** China's daily coal output is close to a record high this year amid a raft of measures to ramp up production, according to the state planner.

** Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares tracked Wall Street gains after U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled plans to taper its pandemic-era stimulus. ** Tech firms gained 1%, lifting the city's Hang Seng Index.

** BYD Co Ltd jumped 6.5% and was the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after data showed its total sales volume of new energy vehicles from January to October surged 212% year on year. ** Healthcare companies lost 2.1%.

** Chinese property developer Kaisa Group plunged 11.8% to an all-time low as poor October sales heightened worries about a liquidity crunch at the debt-strapped firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021