UK new car sales fell around 25% in October- preliminary data

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:00 IST
British new car registrations dropped by roughly 25% year-on-year in October, according to preliminary industry data released on Thursday, as a lack of semi-conductor chips continued to hit the sector worldwide.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said it expected total full-year sales to stand at 1.66 million cars, only 1.9% higher than 2020, when COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions hit the economy.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0900GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

