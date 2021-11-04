Left Menu

Japanese shippers reap quarterly profit bonanza amid supply chain chaos

Kawasaki Kisen's second-quarter profit increased nearly 14-fold to 144 billion yen from a year earlier, based on calculations from its first-half results, also released on Thursday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:10 IST
Japanese shippers reap quarterly profit bonanza amid supply chain chaos
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nippon Yusen and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Japan's biggest and third-biggest shipping companies by sales, reported record quarterly profits on Thursday as they benefited from higher freight rates amid the chaos hitting global supply chains.

The chaos in the world's trade system, which threatens to derail a recovery from the worst health crisis in a century, has provided a bonanza to such companies as freight rates soared to the highest since 2008s. "Port and inland congestion did not improve due to a shortage of drivers for inland haulage," Nippon Yusen said in comments on the results for the three months through Sept. 30. Quarterly profit came to 260 billion yen, more than 25 times last year's amount, according to calculations by Reuters from the company's first fiscal half earnings announced on Thursday.

That is the highest quarterly profit for the company, according to Refinitiv Eikon data going back to December 2002. Kawasaki Kisen's second-quarter profit increased nearly 14-fold to 144 billion yen from a year earlier, based on calculations from its first-half results, also released on Thursday. That was the most since at least June 2003.

This week, Maersk, which handles one in five containers shipped worldwide, said quarterly profit tripled to almost $7 billion and warned that port delays would stretch into the new year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021