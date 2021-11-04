Left Menu

IndiGo appoints Saguna Vaid as general counsel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:24 IST
IndiGo appoints Saguna Vaid as general counsel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo airlines have appointed Saguna Vaid as its general counsel with effect from December 1, it said on Thursday.

Vaid will be replacing Priya Mehra, who has joined the upcoming low-cost carrier Akasa Air as its legal head.

''Saguna joins IndiGo from Nokia Networks, where she was the director and head of Legal and Compliance for India and the APJ (the Asia Pacific and Japan) region,'' IndiGo said in its statement.

Before Nokia, Vaid was the vice president and general counsel for Asia at Genpact for over a decade during which time she also supported GE Aviation's operations, it mentioned.

''She has also worked with leading law firms in India and the Middle East, and her experience includes advising leading domestic airlines,'' the statement said.

IndiGo is India's largest airline. It flew 22.66 lakh passengers in September, a 57.5 percent share of the total domestic market.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo, said Vaid's vast experience in advising and supporting businesses across geographies at Nokia, coupled with her experience in the aviation industry, will be extremely helpful for IndiGo and will aptly support the airline's international growth plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021