Nordic fund KLP excludes 14 weapons companies on ethical grounds

Norway's largest pension fund, KLP, said on Thursday it would no longer invest in 14 major weapons makers and their suppliers, including Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Rolls-Royce.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:30 IST
Norway's largest pension fund, KLP, said on Thursday it would no longer invest in 14 major weapons makers and their suppliers, including Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Rolls-Royce. The companies, based in Britain, China, France, Israel, India, Italy and the United States, have been excluded because they produce a certain type of weapons - mostly involving nuclear arms - that violate fundamental humanitarian principles, KLP said in a statement.

"The criterion applies mainly to nuclear weapons and cluster munitions, as well as anti-personnel mines," KLP said. The other 12 companies are Babcock International Group , China Shipbuilding Industry Co, Dassault Aviation, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics Corp, KBR Inc, L3Harris Technologies, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Leidos Holdings, Leidos , Leonardo SpA and Thales SA.

Two of the companies - Elbit Systems and Leonardo - have already been excluded by KLP for other reasons. The move by KLP follows a review of the ethical criteria, expanding the definition to include makers of key components used for these types of weapons.

KLP, which currently has $90 billion worth of assets under management, said the exclusion would be effective from November 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

