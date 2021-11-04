Left Menu

Britain's BT confirms outlook after 3% drop in first-half revenue

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 12:42 IST
Britain's BT confirms outlook after 3% drop in first-half revenue
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's BT confirmed its outlook for this year and next after reporting a 3% decline in first-half revenue to 10.3 billion pounds ($14.07 billion) driven by drops in enterprise and global and a flat performance in consumer.

The company, which recently strengthened its defences against a possible takeover bid from its largest shareholder Patrick Drahi, reported adjusted core earnings of 3.75 billion pounds, up 1%, helped by tight cost management. ($1 = 0.7323 pounds)

Also Read: Britain and New Zealand strike free trade deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021