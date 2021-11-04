Britain's BT confirms outlook after 3% drop in first-half revenue
Britain's BT confirmed its outlook for this year and next after reporting a 3% decline in first-half revenue to 10.3 billion pounds ($14.07 billion) driven by drops in enterprise and global and a flat performance in consumer.
The company, which recently strengthened its defences against a possible takeover bid from its largest shareholder Patrick Drahi, reported adjusted core earnings of 3.75 billion pounds, up 1%, helped by tight cost management. ($1 = 0.7323 pounds)
