Smith+Nephew Q3 sales miss estimates on virus, supply chain woes

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 12:48 IST
Medical products maker Smith+Nephew posted third-quarter sales that fell short of analysts' expectations on Thursday, hurt by supply chain constraints and a rebound in COVID-19 cases due to the more infectious Delta variant.

Revenue in the three months to Oct. 2 rose 5.5% to $1.27 billion, the British company said, adding that it now expects underlying full-year revenue growth at the low end of its forecast range of 10.0% to 13.0%.

