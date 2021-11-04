Bommai govt completes 100 days in offices; says satisfied with taking administration in right direction

As his government completes hundred days in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he is satisfied with the decisions taken so far in taking the administration in the right direction, and the work is on towards inclusive economic progress.

He also ruled out any discussions regarding expanding the cabinet immediately.

''I'm satisfied with the decisions that have been taken with regards to taking the administration in the right direction, by taking officials into confidence,'' Bommai said in response to a question whether he is satisfied with the hundred days of his administration.

Ending months of speculation about the change of guard in the state, Bommai on July 28 had taken over as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, from BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the coveted post, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Though the hundred days is not a major milestone, it is certainly a clear indication on our way forward, the Chief Minister speaking to reporters said, ''the strong and promising steps that we have taken in the last hundred days, and the decisive decisions that we have taken, will indicate about the pro-people path that our government will take in the future.'' Pointing at the programmes of his government like 'Amrith' schemes, scholarship to children of farmers, and social security initiatives, he said, the economy is slowly recovering, and looking at the recovery the administration plans to take several progressive steps for the welfare of the people.

''I have two plans- one is to improve the system and see to it that the government and its programmes reach the people. Second is, utilising of human resources effectively, with economic progress, for example- though our per capita income is among top five states, there has to be contribution from all sections of society for it, like- SC/ST, OBC, poor and women- in our economic progress, we are working on it,'' he added.

Bommai also highlighted the implementation of ''CM Dashboard'', that is said to be in line with the Prime Minister's Office, which facilitates him to review progress of various Departments on a digital platform, as a major step towards administrative reform.

Ruling out any talks regarding the cabinet expansion, he said, he will not go to Delhi on November 7 and will be attending the National Executive meeting via video conferencing from the party office here.

Speaking on his government's decision to reduce both petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre, Bommai said, ''after the central government's decision to reduce fuel prices I spoke to the Union Finance and Home Minister and they expressed desire that the state too slash the prices. I spoke to our senior officials and decided on it.'' Stating that the cut in prices will be effective from this evening, he said, it may cause an estimated loss of Rs 2,100 crore to the state's exchequer.

Buckling under pressure, the central government on Wednesday had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels.

Stating that the 'Janasevaka', an initiative, under which government services are delivered to the doorstep of beneficiaries, will be rolled out across the state on January 26, the Chief Minister in response to a question said, it will be done in stages, and staff will be trained for it.

Noting that it has been launched in Bengaluru, he said, ''if there are any shortcomings, we will rectify it and then proceed to other places.'' PTI KSU SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)