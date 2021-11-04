Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:42 IST
MG Astor debuts on the Mumbai roads and enhanced the festive celebrations. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI/Target Media): After receiving a good response for Astor, India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology. The newly launched Astor has received positive feedback from the customers and was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings.

MG Mumbai enhanced the festive celebration by delivering the first batch to customers on the auspicious occasion. This is particularly special considering acute shortage of chips. The company is trying its best to improve the availability to meet its initial target of 4000 - 5000 deliveries by December end 2021. The delivery ceremony was curated in Mumbai's leading 5-star hotel over lunch and customers experienced a grand celebration.

Dealer Principal Gautam Modi, Nidhi Modi along with MG India Offical's expressed gratitude to the customer for showcasing the continuous trust in the brand. This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

