Toyota lifts forecast despite pandemic’s supply chain damage

Japans top automaker Toyota reported Thursday a 33 jump in second fiscal quarter profit, as it raised its full year forecast despite supply chain woes related to the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota expects a profit of 2.49 trillion yen 22 billion for the fiscal year through March 2022, up 11 from 2.2 trillion yen the previous year.

04-11-2021
Japan's top automaker Toyota reported Thursday a 33% jump in second fiscal quarter profit, as it raised its full-year forecast despite supply chain woes related to the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota Motor Corp. recorded a 626.65 billion yen ($5.5 billion) profit for the July-September period, up from 470.5 billion yen the previous year. Quarterly sales rose 11% to 7.5 trillion yen ($66 billion). Supply chain disruptions in computer chips caused by the pandemic's impact have hurt all the world's automakers. Toyota has also been forced to reduce production because of the problems. Toyota officials said production was recovering, and the company was revving up to meet the strong demand for its models, including sport utility vehicles and other offerings with solid profit margins. Toyota expects a profit of 2.49 trillion yen ($22 billion) for the fiscal year through March 2022, up 11% from 2.2 trillion yen the previous year.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

