Hong Kong shares track Wall Street gains to end higher

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
Hong Kong shares ended higher on Thursday, snapping a seven-day losing streak, supported by overnight gains on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled plans to taper its pandemic-era stimulus. The Hang Seng index rose 0.8% to 25,225.19, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.1% to 8,953.12 points.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates even as it began unwinding its pandemic-era stimulus, pushing major Wall Street indexes to record highs. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 1.6%, with tech giants Meituan, Alibaba Group, and Tencent Holdings up more than 2.5% each.

** Tencent touted progress in semiconductor chip development and investment on Wednesday, offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives. ** BYD Co Ltd jumped 7.8% and was the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after data showed its total sales volume of new energy vehicles from January to October surged 212% year on year.

** Healthcare companies lost 1.2%, with Wuxi Biologics slumping 4.9%, the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index. ** Property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd plunged 15.1% to a record low after it missed a payment on a wealth management product issued by a unit, adding to worries about a cash crunch at the debt-strapped firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

