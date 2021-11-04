Hungary cuts 2021 GDP projection to 6.8% due to inflation, new wave of COVID
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:29 IST
Hungary's government has cut its 2021 GDP growth projection to 6.8% due to a rise in inflation, energy prices, and the risks stemming from the spread of the new wave of COVID-19, business website portfolio.hu reported on Thursday.
Citing Finance Minister Mihaly Varga, speaking at a conference for insurers, the website said the projection was reduced from 7.0%-7.5% previously, as the ministry took a "cautious approach".
