Norway sticks to December rate hike plan as economy rebounds

Norway's central bank plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month, it said on Thursday, continuing a campaign of monetary tightening that started in September https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-raises-interest-rates-says-another-hike-likely-december-2021-09-23.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee kept the rate on hold at 0.25% for now, as unanimously expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Also Read: Olympics-Norway forecast to top medals table for second successive Winter Games

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)