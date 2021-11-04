Left Menu

Norway sticks to December rate hike plan as economy rebounds

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:32 IST
Norway's central bank plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month, it said on Thursday, continuing a campaign of monetary tightening that started in September https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-raises-interest-rates-says-another-hike-likely-december-2021-09-23.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee kept the rate on hold at 0.25% for now, as unanimously expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

