Norway sticks to December rate hike plan as economy rebounds

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee in September raised rates for the first time in two years and said it planned to hike again by year-end followed by three more hikes in 2022.

  • Norway

Norway's central bank plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month, it said on Thursday, continuing a campaign of monetary tightening that started in September.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee kept the rate on hold at 0.25% for now, as unanimously expected in a Reuters poll of economists. "Based on the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in December," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

The Norwegian economy has rebounded strongly from the pandemic, aided by an end to lockdowns and a sharp rise in the price of oil and gas, the country's biggest export. Norges Bank's monetary policy committee in September raised rates for the first time in two years and said it planned to hike again by year-end followed by three more hikes in 2022.

