Most furloughed workers in UK returned to work on usual hours: ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 15:23 IST
Most workers who were still on the British government's COVID-19 furlough programme when it closed at the end of September returned to their employers on the same hours, an official survey of businesses showed on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said 65% of these employees returned to work on the same hours, while 16% went back with reduced hours and 6% went back with hours increased.

Another 6% were either laid off or left their jobs voluntarily.

