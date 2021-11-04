Left Menu

Moderna cuts full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:40 IST
Moderna cuts full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc on Thursday cut its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine to between $15 billion and $18 billion from $20 billion estimated previously, as the vaccine maker struggles with the production of its two-dose inoculation.

The company said it was now expecting deliveries of between 700 million and 800 million doses this year, down from its prior expectations of between 800 million and 1 billion doses. Longer delivery lead times for international shipments and exports may shift deliveries to early 2022, Moderna said.

Its production has lagged larger rival Pfizer Inc, which is expecting COVID-19 vaccine sales of $36 billion in 2021 and another $29 billion in 2022.

